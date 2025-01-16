Three Rajasthan-based universities debarred from awarding PhD degrees for not following UGC rules

NEW DELHI: Three Rajasthan-based universities, that failed to follow provisions of PhD regulations and academic norms for the award of degrees, have been debarred for five years, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced Thursday.
These three universities - OPJS University, Churu; Sunrise University, Alwar, and Singhania University, Jhunjhunu - have been debarred from awarding Ph.D degrees for five years – 2025-26 to 2029-30.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the commission is also assessing the quality of PhD programmes in other universities.
“We are also in the process of checking the quality of PhD programs in a few other universities. If they are found to violate the PhD regulations, action will be taken against them too,” he said.
The UGC Chairman said that universities should be committed to maintaining the highest standards in PhD programmes. “UGC will take appropriate action against institutions that fail to follow UGC's PhD regulations.”
“It is necessary to single out such erring institutions and prevent them from admitting Ph.D students. We should ensure that the integrity and global reputation of Indian higher education remain uncompromised," he added.
In a public notice on Thursday, UGC Secretary Prof. Manish Joshi, said, “a standing committee has been constituted by the UGC to monitor whether universities are following the procedure and awarding PhD degrees in accordance with the UGC regulations.”
One of the mandates of the standing committee is to suggest corrective measures and recommend action to be taken against erring universities.
He said after examining the information submitted by the universities, the standing committee has found that three universities do not follow the provisions of the UGC PhD regulations and also the academic norms for the award of PhD degrees.
“These universities were given an opportunity to explain why they failed to comply with the provisions of the UGC PhD Regulations, however, the responses received from these universities were not found satisfactory,” the notice added.
“The standing committee has, thus, recommended that the UGC may debar these Universities from enrolling PhD students for the next five years,” the notice said.
The three universities have been informed about the UGC decision and have been directed to immediately discontinue enrolling PhD students.
“Prospective students and parents are hereby advised not to take admission in the PhD programme offered by the three universities from now onwards,” UGC said.
“In the absence of UGC approval, PhD awarded by the three universities shall not be treated recognized/valid for higher education and employment,” it further said.