Three Rajasthan-based universities debarred from awarding PhD degrees for not following UGC rules

NEW DELHI: Three Rajasthan-based universities, that failed to follow provisions of PhD regulations and academic norms for the award of degrees, have been debarred for five years, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced Thursday.

These three universities - OPJS University, Churu; Sunrise University, Alwar, and Singhania University, Jhunjhunu - have been debarred from awarding Ph.D degrees for five years – 2025-26 to 2029-30.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the commission is also assessing the quality of PhD programmes in other universities.

“We are also in the process of checking the quality of PhD programs in a few other universities. If they are found to violate the PhD regulations, action will be taken against them too,” he said.

The UGC Chairman said that universities should be committed to maintaining the highest standards in PhD programmes. “UGC will take appropriate action against institutions that fail to follow UGC's PhD regulations.”

“It is necessary to single out such erring institutions and prevent them from admitting Ph.D students. We should ensure that the integrity and global reputation of Indian higher education remain uncompromised," he added.

In a public notice on Thursday, UGC Secretary Prof. Manish Joshi, said, “a standing committee has been constituted by the UGC to monitor whether universities are following the procedure and awarding PhD degrees in accordance with the UGC regulations.”

One of the mandates of the standing committee is to suggest corrective measures and recommend action to be taken against erring universities.