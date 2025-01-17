After massive manhunt, Mumbai Police detain one suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

The suspect was reportedly spotted near Bandra railway station after the stabbing incident, according to sources. Police believe he changed clothes to avoid detection while fleeing. To track him down, 20 police teams were formed, leveraging technical data and informers to aid the search.

Officers also conducted searches in Vasai and Nalasopara to locate the attacker. The intruder had entered Satguru Sharan, a 12-storey building in Bandra where the actor’s four-floor residence is located, allegedly with the intent to commit burglary.

Investigators suspect the intruder may have been acquainted with a member of the household staff, granting him access to the residence without being recorded on the lobby's CCTV cameras.

Sources say that he was familiar with the building’s layout and reached the upper floors using the fire shaft, after scaling the wall of a neighbouring compound.

CCTV footage captured the intruder on the sixth floor while he was attempting to flee. Investigators suspect he used the fire shaft to escape, which allowed him to leave the premises without being caught.

The 54-year-old actor, who sustained six stab wounds, including one to his neck, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital following the incident around 2:30 am at his home in the 'Satguru Sharan' building.

Khan is "out of danger" and on a "path to recovery" following emergency surgery, according to doctors who administered the first aid.