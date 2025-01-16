Actor Saif Ali Khan 'out of danger' after being stabbed by home intruder demanding Rs 1 crore

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early on Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine, an audacious attack that raises intriguing questions about security and celebrity life in the financial and showbiz hub.
The 54-year-old actor, who sustained six stab wounds, including one to his neck, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital following the incident around 2:30 am at his home in the 'Satguru Sharan' building.
Khan is "out of danger" and on a "path to recovery" following emergency surgery, according to doctors who administered the first aid.
According to initial reports, the attack outside his younger son Jeh's room around 2.30 am. The entire family - Khan, his wife and fellow star Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur - were home in the 12th floor apartment along with their five house helps.
In a statement to the police, Jeh's nanny Eliyama Philip, who first encountered the armed attacker, said he asked for Rs 1 crore.
The intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night with the intention of robbery, police officials said.
The attacker, who made his escape through the stairs, remains on the run.
Recounting the horrific events of the night, Philip said she was sleeping on the floor in Jeh's room and woke up around 2 am when she heard a sound and saw a man move towards the sleeping child.
Panicked, she rushed to pick him up and was pushed away by the man, armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade -- a thin, fine toothed instrument used for cutting metal, wood or plastic.
Another nanny was also sleeping in the same room.
"I sat up to see who was in the bathroom. I saw a thin and short man come out and go towards Jeh's bed," Philip said in the statement that forms the basis of the police FIR on the incident.
The man, she said, pointed a finger at her and warned her, "Koi awaz nahin (don't make any noise). In the scuffle, he attacked me with the blade. I got injured on my wrist. I asked him what he wants. He said he wants money and that he needs Rs 1 crore," Philip, who has been working with the star couple for four years, said in her statement.
Hearing her scream, Khan and Kareena rushed out of their room.
The intruder, who Philip said was between 35-40 years old, then attacked Khan with a knife. During the commotion, another house help also rushed out to raise an alarm. The intruder then ran away.
CCTV footage showed the alleged assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building.
Later in the evening, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, mother of Saif Ali Khan, arrived at Lilavati Hospital to check on her son's condition. She accompanied by her daughter Soha Ali Khan.
Saif's children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, also visited the hospital to stay updated on his health.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Ibrahim, Khan's son from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh, was the one who took him to the hospital after the attack. Ibrahim, who does not live with his father, came to Saif Ali Khan's home immedietly after learning about the attack.
Meanwhile, Saif's other sister Saba Pataudi said she is shocked and reeling from the insane incident but proud of her brother.
"Taking care of the family and standing tall would make Abba so proud. I am. Get well soon. Missing being there. Will see you soon. Duas and prayers always," Saba said in a post on Instagram Stories where she also shared a childhood photo with Saif.
Saif is son of actor Sharmila and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and is known for his performances in films like "Omkara", "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", among others.
At least 10 police teams were formed to untangle the sensational crime targeting the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor and his family, amongst the most high profile and most photographed in Mumbai. They registered a case of 'armed robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt'.
As police questioned guards and house helps and concern mounted, doctors said he was on "100 percent recovery path."
It was a narrow, miraculous escape. A 2. 5-inch piece of the blade was removed from his spine, doctors at the Lilavati Hospital said.
"He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries. One of the injuries is on the back which is close to the spine," the hospital's chief operating officer Dr Niraj Uttamani told reporters.
Khan had been shifted to the ICU and could be moved out to a room in a day or two, he said.
"Saif sustained a major injury to his thoracic spine (middle section) due to a knife...Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also to repair the leaking spinal fluid," explained Dr Nitin Dange, a neuro surgeon who led the team of doctors operating on Khan.
"There were two other deep wounds in his left hand and right side of the neck which were repaired by the plastic surgery team," he added.
According to multiple media reports, Khan was attacked by the intruder when he rushed to protect his family.
Khan, who was awarded a Padma Shri in 2010, was taken to the hospital in an autorickshaw.
"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital. The rest of the family is doing fine," a statement from actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's team said.
"We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.
Saif Ali Khan's public relations representative also in statement said there was an "attempted burglary" at his residence.
A First Information Report was registered at Bandra police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 311 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 331 (4) (house break-in or trespass at night) and other relevant provisions.
According to a report by the Indian Express, Mumbai Police is investigating whether the intruder is a person known to one of Khan's maids working at the Bandra residence.
“We suspect the help (maid) must have allowed him entry and due to some reason a fight took place. She is being interrogated by the local police to get more details about the accused. Seven local police teams are working to track him down,” Indian Express cited an officer from the investigating team as saying.
The incident, which sent shockwaves through Mumbai and elsewhere and highlighted the vulnerability of even well-guarded celebrities, led to reactions from across all sectors.
Film celebrities and politicians, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Chiranjeevi, expressed shock over the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his home in Mumbai with several others questioning the alleged lawlessness in the city.
"It's very concerning to hear about the attack on noted actor Saif Ali Khan. I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable," Banerjee posted on X.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Sharmila Di, Kareena Kapoor, and the entire family during this difficult time," she added.
Kejriwal said, "Shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength to his family during this difficult time."
Kejriwal also slammed the BJP-led central government over the incident.
"When the BJP's double-engine government can't ensure the safety of celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, what can the common people expect?" Kejriwal said during a press conference.
"Such attacks are not new. There was a shooting outside actor Salman Khan's house and the killing of Baba Siddique, who was BJP's alliance partner, shows the law and order situation in the country," he added.
"The BJP-led central government must resign if it can't protect our borders, country, national capital, and the people of India," Kejriwal said.
Maharashtra's Opposition leaders said even celebrities were not safe in India's financial capital and blamed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, for failing to maintain law and order.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said the incident shows that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Maharashtra. "Recently, a person was killed in the same area and now this incident. All these things are worrisome," Pawar told reporters at Baramati.
In October last year, former state minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three persons in Bandra area. Before that, in April last year, there was firing outside actor Salman Khan's apartment building in the posh suburban area.
Shiv Sena UBT leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the incident at Saif's residence is another "high profile attempt on life" after the firing outside Salman's home and the murder of Siddique.
"The attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names...All in Bandra. An area which has the highest concentration of celebrities, which is supposed to have adequate security. If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery," she wrote on X.
Fadnavis responded by saying that the attack was serious but it would be incorrect to call Mumbai unsafe. "I think Mumbai is the safest among mega cities in the country. It is true that some incidents take place sometimes, and they must be taken seriously. But to say that Mumbai is unsafe due to such incidents is not right," he said.
Imtiaz Ali, the director of Saif's 2009 movie "Love Aaj Kal", shared a picture of the actor on Instagram Stories and wrote, "My brave brother."
Actor Raveena Tandon through her Instagram post wished the 'Hum Tum' star a speedy recovery and voiced concern about the increased crimes in Bandra locality.
"Targeting celebrities and soft targets in what used to be a safe residential area has become rampant, with Bandra losing out to unruly elements. Accident scams, hawker mafia, encroachers, land grabbers and criminal elements racing on bikes phone and chain grabbing. Need stronger measures. Wishing you a speedy recovery," she posted.
Sonu Sood posted on X, "Saddened to hear about the unfortunate attack on Saif Ali Khan. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a swift recovery and a full return to health. Stay strong, brother."