Amid ethnic conflict, Manipur CM says region set to become 'growth engine of new India under PM Modi'

Singh said that the BJP-led state government has taken up various initiatives for the development of Manipur since its formation in 2017.

"One Family One Livelihood mission was launched to offer financial support to families, enabling them to establish their own enterprises and become self-reliant. Under the scheme, one can get a loan up to Rs 10,00,000, which is collateral-free and 30 per cent of it is provided as a grant," he said at the state-level workshop on UNNATI and RAMP schemes on Thursday.

The CM said that around 2,575 entrepreneurs have benefitted from the Manipur State Credit Guarantee Scheme.

Singh said that the government is encouraging the youth to avail these opportunities.

He said that seven successful start-ups in Manipur have created employment opportunities for around 300 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The challenges faced by small enterprises include the lack of technical support and awareness, the chief minister said.

He also urged banks to disburse sanctioned loan amounts to enterprises promptly and advised borrowers to ensure timely repayment in order to avoid being prohibited from accessing future loans.

Manipur has been reeling under an ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei-Kuki communities since May 2023. The continuous violence has claimed more than 220 live and rendered thousands homeless.