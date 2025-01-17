Architect inspects proposed sites for Manmohan Singh’s memorial at Smriti Sthal

“Site measurement has already been done. After mapping, the architect had a meeting with the concerned senior officers in the ministry pertaining to design and estimates. However, nothing has been finalised. The family of the former prime minister is yet to convey approval,” said sources privy to the matter.

As this newspaper reported earlier, the ministry had initiated the land allotment process for erecting a memorial on the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal campus. The Centre identified two adjacent sites measuring about 10,000 square feet, close to the memorials of former presidents and PMs such as Zail Singh, Shankar Dayal Sharma, Chandra Shekhar, IK Gujaral and PV Narasimha Rao.

The officials said Dr Singh’s family is expected to visit the proposed sites. Following their consent, the land would be allotted to the trust to be set up by the family in Dr Singh’s name.