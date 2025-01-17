Arunachal Pradesh police appeal to armed group members to return, key recruiter held

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh police on Friday appealed to the members of a newly-floated armed group to return to mainstream.

It also assured that no legal action will be taken against them if they do so on their own accord. The police also arrested the key recruiter, Tana Hasi, and established the identities of several youths recruited by the group, United Tani Army (UTA).

“Return voluntarily to your families and communities. No legal action will be taken against you if you come forward on your own,” the police said in a statement.