Arunachal Pradesh police appeal to armed group members to return, key recruiter held

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh police on Friday appealed to the members of a newly-floated armed group to return to mainstream.
It also assured that no legal action will be taken against them if they do so on their own accord. The police also arrested the key recruiter, Tana Hasi, and established the identities of several youths recruited by the group, United Tani Army (UTA).
“Return voluntarily to your families and communities. No legal action will be taken against you if you come forward on your own,” the police said in a statement.
“We understand that many of you may have been misled or pressured into joining. If you step back now, we will provide you with support to reintegrate into society and pursue a better future,” the statement further stated.
The police said the investigation revealed that Hasi was in direct contact with senior members of UTA and Naga Insurgent groups and that he acted as a link between the group and vulnerable youth.
“He was the main recruiter who facilitated the transportation of the youth to the camps associated with banned organizations. He has been actively scouting for new recruits,” the police said, adding that they foiled the attempt of a youth to join the outfit.
Stating that social media platforms and local networks were used to persuade youth to join UTA, the police said the case highlights the dangerous activities of the organisation that seeks to destabilise peace and exploit the potential of youth for violent purposes.
The police advised parents to remain vigilant and guide their children away from harmful influences.
“The police are committed to dismantling recruitment networks like those operated by UTA and ensuring peace in the state. We urge the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities. Together, we can prevent these harmful ideologies from spreading and protect the future of our youth,” the police said.
One Anthony Doke is the UTA chief. Recently, the outfit issued a statement opposing the construction of mega dams, issuance of ST certificates to non-native tribals and seeking the relocation of Chakma-Hajong refugees. Later, it also released a few videos of its training camps.