Centre asks states to expeditiously depute IPS officers for central deputation to fill 234 posts

NEW DELHI: In view of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) facing acute shortage of officers at various ranks in the central agencies and the paramilitary forces, the Centre has written to the states asking them to make a conscious attempt to send names of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for central deputation to fill around 234 posts, officials said on Friday.

The officials said that according to the data prepared by the Ministry, posts of 114 SPs, 77 DIGs, 40 IGs, two ADGs and one SDG are lying vacant and needed to be filled as early as possible better functioning of central agencies and paramilitary forces, including that of the CBI, the NIA, the CRPF, the ITBP, the CISF, the BSF, the NSG, the SSB and others.

As a matter of practice, the MHA invites nominations of IPS officers from states every year for the central deputation to fill up vacancies for ranks ranging from superintendent of police to director general. Under the IPS (cadre) rules, 40 percent of senior duty posts in each cadre are earmarked as Central Deputation Reserve (CDR).

The officials said, in the letter to the states the MHA said, “It has been the experience that some of the states/cadres do not send sufficient number of names for central deputation. Further, the state governments send more names of Senior IPS officers, but they do not propose the names for appointment to the posts of SP to IG.”

In the letter the MHA also asked the state governments to send names for 2025 “on priority basis”, the officials said, adding that a similar request was made by the MHA in June last year but there had been a lukewarm response from the states on nominating IPS officers for central deputation.

To address the issue, the MHA has tried to take strict action against the officers, who fail to join even after their names have been put on offer for central deputation, they added.