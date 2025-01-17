Conflict, climate change, epidemics, displacement creating unparalleled global health crisis: WHO

NEW DELHI: Conflict, climate change, epidemics, and displacement are converging to create an unprecedented global health crisis, with 305 million people requiring urgent humanitarian assistance in 2025.
In response, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an appeal for USD1.5 billion to fund its 2025 Health Emergency Appeal (HEA), aimed at supporting life-saving health interventions worldwide.
“Conflicts, outbreaks, climate-related disasters, and other health emergencies are no longer isolated or occasional – they are relentless, overlapping, and intensifying,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, while making the appeal.
"From controlling cholera outbreaks to providing mental health support in conflict zones, WHO’s work extends beyond the immediate care we provide. We empower communities to protect themselves, prioritise equity, and build a legacy of preparedness. This appeal is about enabling WHO to save lives, protect the right to health, and provide hope where there is none."
The USD1.5 billion appeal highlights four major global challenges—climate change, conflict, displacement, and disease outbreaks—that are driving deeper, prolonged health crises and exposing the world’s most vulnerable populations to significant risks. With health systems already overstretched and financial resources diminishing, the funds are critical to support people in the most difficult circumstances.
The WHO outlined its priorities and financial requirements for each of the Grade 3 emergencies it is addressing.
"WHO is committed to delivering emergency health assistance, including in conflict zones such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the occupied Palestinian territory, and Sudan. WHO’s response in emergencies is aligned with wider humanitarian efforts and prioritises providing essential care and medical supplies; treating malnutrition and supporting maternal and child health; conducting vaccination campaigns to prevent disease outbreaks; and offering mental health support to populations impacted by trauma," the organisation said in a statement.
“With the support of donors and partners, WHO aims to fulfil its unique role in health emergencies, while upholding the principles of international humanitarian law, ensuring that no one is left behind, even in the most challenging circumstances,” the statement added.
“This appeal is about more than just funding – it is a call to action. As crises grow more frequent and severe, the gap between global needs and available resources continues to widen. Supporting WHO’s Health Emergency Appeal is a vital investment in global solidarity and health equity,” said Dr Tedros.