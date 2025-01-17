Conflict, climate change, epidemics, displacement creating unparalleled global health crisis: WHO

NEW DELHI: Conflict, climate change, epidemics, and displacement are converging to create an unprecedented global health crisis, with 305 million people requiring urgent humanitarian assistance in 2025.

In response, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an appeal for USD1.5 billion to fund its 2025 Health Emergency Appeal (HEA), aimed at supporting life-saving health interventions worldwide.

“Conflicts, outbreaks, climate-related disasters, and other health emergencies are no longer isolated or occasional – they are relentless, overlapping, and intensifying,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, while making the appeal.

"From controlling cholera outbreaks to providing mental health support in conflict zones, WHO’s work extends beyond the immediate care we provide. We empower communities to protect themselves, prioritise equity, and build a legacy of preparedness. This appeal is about enabling WHO to save lives, protect the right to health, and provide hope where there is none."