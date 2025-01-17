Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasises need to strengthen Indian Armed Forces amid global conflicts

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing global conflicts and wars, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday stressed the need to equip the Indian Armed Forces to face evolving security challenges.

Speaking at an event organised to commemorate 2024 as the "Year of Naval Civilians," Singh highlighted the increasing complexities faced by the Armed Forces due to the tense geopolitical landscape and underscored the importance of strengthening India's offensive and defensive capabilities.

"If we assess the entire decade from a defence and security perspective, we can say that it has been a volatile decade. We are witnessing conflicts and wars in different regions across the world. Keeping these things in mind, we need planning, resourcing and budgeting for our security. There is a need to adopt a consultative approach. We need to take inputs from all the stakeholders on how to face future challenges. Our forces should be equipped and ready according to the changing times," Singh said, adding that the civilian workforce, an integral part of the Armed Forces, will play a crucial role in this process.