Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasises need to strengthen Indian Armed Forces amid global conflicts

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing global conflicts and wars, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday stressed the need to equip the Indian Armed Forces to face evolving security challenges.
Speaking at an event organised to commemorate 2024 as the "Year of Naval Civilians," Singh highlighted the increasing complexities faced by the Armed Forces due to the tense geopolitical landscape and underscored the importance of strengthening India's offensive and defensive capabilities.
"If we assess the entire decade from a defence and security perspective, we can say that it has been a volatile decade. We are witnessing conflicts and wars in different regions across the world. Keeping these things in mind, we need planning, resourcing and budgeting for our security. There is a need to adopt a consultative approach. We need to take inputs from all the stakeholders on how to face future challenges. Our forces should be equipped and ready according to the changing times," Singh said, adding that the civilian workforce, an integral part of the Armed Forces, will play a crucial role in this process.
In view of India's strategic location in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Singh reiterated the Government's resolve to strengthen the Navy, calling it a necessity.
"India's economic prosperity is linked to maritime security. It is, therefore, necessary to protect our territorial waters, ensure freedom of navigation, and keep sea routes, which are our maritime highways, safe," he stated.
Singh drew attention to the reduced presence of major naval powers in the IOR, noting that the Indian Navy has significantly increased its presence.
"There is a possibility of an increase in threats in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea and the sea areas adjacent to East African countries. In view of this, the Indian Navy is working towards increasing its presence further," he explained.
The Defence Minister emphasised the critical importance of safeguarding India's sea lines of communication, pointing out that around 90 per cent of India's trade and 80 per cent of its energy requirements (oil and gas) are transported via the sea.
He also highlighted the strategic importance of key chokepoints like the Strait of Bab-el-Mandeb, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and, by extension, the Indian Ocean.
Rajnath Singh also addressed cyber security, describing it as an essential aspect of maritime security in the current era. "Ignoring cyber attacks can prove to be detrimental. There is a need to run a special awareness campaign on cyber security in the Armed Forces," he said.
The Defence Minister praised the role of the civilian workforce in supporting the Armed Forces. "In the broader perspective of national service, every responsible civilian is a soldier without uniform and every soldier is a civilian in uniform. Patriotism, valour and discipline help the soldiers fulfil their responsibility of protecting the country from threats and challenges, and the civilian workforce should imbibe these values to further bolster the security infrastructure," he remarked.
"Our goal is to work with the 'Whole of the Government' approach. It should not be linked only to the level of department or organisation. If people work together, then no matter which organisation they are associated with, they will work for the larger goal of the country. Moving beyond the 'Whole of the Government' approach, we should work with the 'Whole of the People' approach. Together, we will not only strengthen India from a strategic point of view but also give new dimensions to its holistic development," Singh added.
During the event, Singh presented nine meritorious awards and 16 cash awards to Naval Civilians in recognition of their exemplary service and outstanding contributions.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi acknowledged the vital role of Naval Civilians in supporting various facets of the Indian Navy's operations, including technical assistance, administrative management and logistics support. "Their support is essential to the Navy's combat readiness and operational success," he said.
MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present at the event, which shed light on the critical role played by both uniformed personnel and civilians in enhancing India's defence capabilities.