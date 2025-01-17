Environmentalist, social activists release 'The Vision of Dilli Ki Awaaz – People's Manifesto 2025'

CHANDIGARH: 'The vision of Dilli Ki Awaaz – People's Manifesto 2025' was released by environmentalists and social activists demanding universal access to clean water, sanitation, healthcare and education.

The manifesto addresses issues like climate change, air pollution, water scarcity and urban flooding.

The manifesto will be provided to all political parties contesting elections in Delhi assembly elections.

Soumya Dutta, a senior member of the National Alliance of People’s Movement said, "The manifesto address critical issues like affordable housing, sustainable infrastructure and environmental challenges such as air pollution, climate crisis, extreme heat, water scarcity and urban flooding."