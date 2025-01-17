Environmentalist, social activists release 'The Vision of Dilli Ki Awaaz – People's Manifesto 2025'

CHANDIGARH: 'The vision of Dilli Ki Awaaz – People's Manifesto 2025' was released by environmentalists and social activists demanding universal access to clean water, sanitation, healthcare and education.
The manifesto addresses issues like climate change, air pollution, water scarcity and urban flooding.
The manifesto will be provided to all political parties contesting elections in Delhi assembly elections.
Soumya Dutta, a senior member of the National Alliance of People’s Movement said, "The manifesto address critical issues like affordable housing, sustainable infrastructure and environmental challenges such as air pollution, climate crisis, extreme heat, water scarcity and urban flooding."
"The manifesto prioritises livelihoods for informal workers, housing, transport, waste management, and universal access to clean water, sanitation, healthcare, and education. We are in the process of providing this manifesto document to all political parties contesting elections in Delhi," Dutta added.
"Air pollution in Delhi is at a critical level, causing respiratory diseases, heart ailments, and premature deaths, especially among children, the elderly and vulnerable communities," said Neelam Ahluwalia of People for Aravallis group.
"The People’s Manifesto 2025 calls for a transition to cleaner fuels, phasing out private diesel vehicles, ending diesel subsidies, imposing a moratorium on new waste-to-energy plants and phasing out existing waste incineration plants in a time-bound manner due to their high toxic emissions,” Ahluwalia added.
Vijay Sehrawat from Youth for Climate India said that ‘Dilli Ki Awaaz’ campaign is a commitment that citizens will continue to engage with our elected leaders even after the elections.
He said that it is in the spirit of participatory governance to ensure that Delhi’s development reflects the voices of its people.
"At the moment there are no measures to ensure the participation of youth in the city. There is not even a youth policy at the state level,’’ he added.
"It is crucial to expand Delhi’s bus fleet to 12,000 electric and CNG buses by 2025-26 and provide free or subsidized fares for marginalized groups, including women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities," stated Vaishali from Greenpeace India.
"The manifesto also proposes reintroducing the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, expanding last-mile connectivity with feeder buses, shared auto-rickshaws, and bike-sharing systems, while promoting car-free zones to reduce congestion,” she added.
Urban researcher and practitioner, Aravind Unni said, "To safeguard incomes of marginalized workers during heatwaves, pollution days, and climate disasters, the manifesto demands compensation plans for lost workdays, mapping of high-risk work areas, and integrating heatwave action plans with health and medical systems.’’
"Improve Delhi’s green cover by planting native and locally useful species to replace exotic invasive species like ‘Vilayati kikar’ etc, which have spread all across," said Tannuja Chauhan from Save Dwarka Forest group.
"Create urban forests in underserved areas to improve biodiversity and reduce urban heat build-up, restore and protect all forests, wetlands, lakes, and water bodies to enhance natural ecosystems, reduce flooding and promote groundwater recharge and declare the Yamuna floodplain as a no-development zone,” Tanuja also said.
The People's Manifesto 2025 calls for halting forced evictions and prioritizing in-situ rehabilitation with secured tenure and freehold rights for slum residents.
"A ward-wise census of the homeless is essential to address vulnerabilities based on age, gender, disability, and family status,” said Meenakshi of Humse Hai Dilli.
"Grant legal recognition to domestic workers, ensure minimum wages and extend social security benefits like health insurance and pensions. Establish formal agreements for accountability, helplines for redressal and skill development programs," said Jaya from Delhi Gharelu Kamgar Sanghtan (DKGS).
She also emphasised promoting union formation and subsidised childcare facilities. She also pressed to conduct inspections to improve working conditions and provide affordable housing options.