Haryana govt identifies 370 'corrupt' patwaris, 170 middlemen; orders action within 15 days

CHANDIGARH: For the first time ever the Haryana Government has identified 370 "corrupt" patwaris (revenue officials) across the state as the revenue department in a confidential report has asked the deputy commissioners concerned to take action against them and report back within fifteen days.

In a confidential letter dated January 14, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), Anurag Rastogi, highlighted the impact of corruption by patwaris on the public and the government’s reputation. The letter stated: “As the common man has to go to the patwaris for their work, such corruption by the patwaris adversely affects the image of the government. Many people go to these patwaris to get work done related to their lands, and they put objections time and again to harass the public. Thus, perforce, 'bribe' has to be given to them.”

Rastogi also asked them to take strict action in the matter and report back to the government within fifteen days.

Sources revealed that, in an unprecedented crackdown on corruption within the revenue department, the Haryana government has released a list of 370 patwaris. The list highlights allegations of these officials employing personal helpers and charging "convenience fees" for routine tasks.