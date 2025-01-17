India outstanding destination for investment in mobility sector: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: India stands as an outstanding destination for every investor looking to shape their future in the mobility sector, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, and assured all government support to investors.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam here, the Prime Minister said India is focusing on the development of green technology, EVs, hydrogen fuel and biofuels.

Emphasising that the strength of the 'Make in India' initiative fuels the growth prospects of the country's auto industry, he said sale of EVs is set to increase eight times by the end of the decade.

Modi said the government is working on a mobility system which can support economy and ecology, and create a system which can reduce the country's bill on the import of fossil fuels.

He said 'Make in India' initiative has played a huge role in the development of auto industry.

The initiative has got a push from the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme which has helped in the sales of more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the sector.