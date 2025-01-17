Mysterious deaths in J&K’s Rajouri rises to 16 as elderly woman dies

SRINAGAR: The mysterious deaths in the Budhal village of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir have risen to 16 with the death of an elderly woman in a hospital on Friday.

The deaths have occurred within 45 days. Officials said 60-year-old woman Jatti Begum breathed her last at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri today. She was the wife of 65-year-old Muhammad Yousuf, who also died a few days ago. With the death of Jatti Begum, the mysterious death toll in the remote Budhal village has risen to 16.

Among the dead, there are 12 children and four adults. The first few deaths in the village took place on December 5, 2024 when five members of a family including its head died due to the mysterious disease. The family of seven had fallen ill after a community meal in the village.

Five days later on December 12, 2024, three children died of the same mysterious disease. On January 12 a family of ten fell ill after consuming another community meal. Eight more deaths have taken place since.

The deaths are confined to three families, who are interlinked and related to each other. The mysterious illness has caused a scare in the village and villagers are very apprehensive about their health.

The village comprises about 5700 people. Thousands of samples have been taken by different agencies from the village. The government has said all samples have tested negative for any viral or bacteriological etiology.