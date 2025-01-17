NEET-UG to be held in pen and paper mode in a single day and shift: NTA

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Thursday announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 will be conducted in pen-and-paper (OMR) mode on a single day and in a single shift.

The decision to conduct NEET-UG in OMR mode was taken following consultations between the Union education and health ministries. Earlier, there was speculation that the exam, which was mired in controversy last year, would be conducted on an online mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), also notified that there will be a uniform NEET-UG for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines including BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all medical institutions.