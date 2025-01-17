NEET-UG to be held in pen and paper mode in a single day and shift: NTA

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Thursday announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 will be conducted in pen-and-paper (OMR) mode on a single day and in a single shift.
The decision to conduct NEET-UG in OMR mode was taken following consultations between the Union education and health ministries. Earlier, there was speculation that the exam, which was mired in controversy last year, would be conducted on an online mode.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), also notified that there will be a uniform NEET-UG for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines including BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all medical institutions.
NEET-UG, which is the largest medical entrance examination in the country, will also apply for admission to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy, NTA said.
It also stated that the Military Nursing Service aspirants seeking admission for 2025 to BSc Nursing courses, which are conducted at the Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals, need to qualify for NEET-UG.
The NEET-UG scores will be used for shortlisting for selection to the four-year BSc Nursing course. The date of the exam is yet to be announced.