'Open AI, makers of ChatGPT killed my son....': Poornima Rao, mother of whistleblower Suchir Balaji

The news about the death of Suchir Balaji, former AI researcher and whistleblower resurfaced as his mother, Poornima Rao, spoke out about his death.

She said that OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT killed her son as he was a threat to them for possessing documents against them and what they are up to.

In an interview with American commentator Tucker Carlson, Poornima Rao accused ChatGPT for intervening with the investigation. She spoke about how after his death, the witnesses were silenced and even attorneys were asked to tag his death as a suicide. She also said that "some documents which he had against them were missing after the death."

Elon Musk shared Rao's interview with Tucker Carlson on X, captioning it 'Extremely concerning'.