Rajasthan appoints Sarpanchs as administrators in gram panchayats following other BJP-ruled states

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has decided not to hold elections in 6,759 gram panchayats scheduled for January. Instead, the existing Sarpanchs will serve as administrators.

An administrative committee, comprising the Deputy Sarpanch and Ward Panch members, will be formed at each gram panchayat level to assist the Sarpanchs in their administrative duties. The Panchayati Raj Department has issued official notifications outlining these changes.

This decision is modelled on practices followed in Madhya Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states, where similar steps have been taken to streamline governance and facilitate synchronized elections for Panchayati Raj institutions. The initiative is seen as a step toward implementing the 'One State, One Election' policy, allowing all Panchayati Raj institutions in Rajasthan to have simultaneous elections.

The tenure of 6,759 gram panchayats in the state is set to expire by the end of this month, necessitating elections before January 31. However, the government has opted to delay elections until the reorganisation of Panchayati Raj institutions is complete. During this period, Sarpanchs will function as administrators under the guidance of their respective administrative committees.