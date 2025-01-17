SpaDex docking a step towards Indian Space Station by 2035: Minister Jitender Singh

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Science Jitender Singh said that an Indian Space Station would be established by 2035. He added that the successful docking of satellites through SpaDex is a major breakthrough in that direction.

Speaking during his visit to Shimla IMD station, Minister Jitender Singh said that Bhartiya Antriksh Station is essential for docking of satellites in future.

"India Meteorological Department, established in 1875, has completed 150 years today. It is a matter of satisfaction that our weather forecast and disaster preparedness capabilities are comparable or better than any other countries, we are sharing information with other countries,” he said.