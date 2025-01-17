SpaDex docking a step towards Indian Space Station by 2035: Minister Jitender Singh

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Science Jitender Singh said that an Indian Space Station would be established by 2035. He added that the successful docking of satellites through SpaDex is a major breakthrough in that direction.
Speaking during his visit to Shimla IMD station, Minister Jitender Singh said that Bhartiya Antriksh Station is essential for docking of satellites in future.
"India Meteorological Department, established in 1875, has completed 150 years today. It is a matter of satisfaction that our weather forecast and disaster preparedness capabilities are comparable or better than any other countries, we are sharing information with other countries,” he said.
"Our capabilities are comparable to those of leading nations, and in a few areas we have surpassed them. The emphasis placed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is evident through initiatives like 'Mission Mausam', it also underscores the department's growing significance.’’
Singh said the Shimla IMD station still occupies an important place due to its topographical and geographical situation and is more relevant as compared to other stations.
The British set up the IMD after a severe storm in the northeast.
The Shimla station was one of the initial stations and remained the headquarters of IMD for a long period during British rule.
It was later shifted to Pune and finally to Delhi after Independence.
Himachal Pradesh IMD head, Kuldeep Srivastava, detailed enhancements in regional meteorological facilities, proposing new radars for comprehensive state coverage and an agreement for a 48-hour advance forecast model.