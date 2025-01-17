Strategic move: Steps to rope in pvt players in nuclear energy sector

The announcement of the RFP follows a statement by Minister of State Jitendra Singh, who outlined the government’s vision for BSRs as part of its nuclear power programme in a written response to the Lok Sabha on December 4.

“The announcement is a signal to all partners that we are serious on reducing the carbon footprints and meeting our climate targets. It also signals that we will have a robust civil nuclear energy programme where private players too play their part,” said a source.

Live reactor design already operational in UP, Gujarat

The Bharat Small Reactors are 220 Mega Watt pressurised heavy water reactors, incorporating certain improvements. India already operates a live 220 MW pressurised heavy water reactor design, with several of them in operation across the country, including at Narora in Uttar Pradesh and Kakrapar in Gujarat.