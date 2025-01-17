Two BSF jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

NARAYANPUR: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured on Friday when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning while a BSF road-opening party from a camp near Garpa village was out patrolling, a police official reported. The explosion took place as the team was moving between the camp and the village, leaving two jawans injured. The injured personnel were being transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

The attack comes a day after two commandos of CoBRA, an elite jungle warfare unit of the CRPF, was injured in a similar pressure IED explosion planted by Naxalites in the neighbouring Bijapur district.