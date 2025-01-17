Two BSF jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district
NARAYANPUR: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured on Friday when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.
The incident occurred in the morning while a BSF road-opening party from a camp near Garpa village was out patrolling, a police official reported. The explosion took place as the team was moving between the camp and the village, leaving two jawans injured. The injured personnel were being transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
The attack comes a day after two commandos of CoBRA, an elite jungle warfare unit of the CRPF, was injured in a similar pressure IED explosion planted by Naxalites in the neighbouring Bijapur district.
Earlier this month, on January 12, a 10-year-old girl was injured in Sukma district, and two policemen sustained injuries in Bijapur district, both in pressure IED blasts. On January 10, a villager was killed and three others were injured in separate explosions in the Orchha area of Narayanpur district.
In one of the deadliest attacks this month, eight police personnel and their civilian driver were killed on January 6 when Naxalites blew up their vehicle with an IED in Bijapur district.
These repeated incidents highlight the ongoing threat posed by Naxalites in the region, as security forces continue their operations in the affected area