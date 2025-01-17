Veteran journalist, writer Humra Quraishi passes away at 70

Humra Quraishi, veteran journalist, author and columnist passed away on Thursday at the age of 70.

She is famously known for her work Kashmir: The Untold Story, which narrated the complex narratives and challenges of the region. She has also authored other notable works such as More Bad Time Tales, Divine Legacy: Dagars & Dhrupad, Meer, Views: Yours and Mine and more.

Humra Quraishi’s farewell prayers are scheduled for January 17, at 10:00 am at Anjuman Baghiya in Gurgaon.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Humra Quraishi. Your presence at the farewell prayers would mean a great deal to us as we come together to remember her kindness, love, and enduring legacy," her daughter Sarah, son Mustafa and daughter-in-law Mansi and grandchildren Ali, Hasan Amna said in a statement.