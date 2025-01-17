Veteran journalist, writer Humra Quraishi passes away at 70
Humra Quraishi, veteran journalist, author and columnist passed away on Thursday at the age of 70.
She is famously known for her work Kashmir: The Untold Story, which narrated the complex narratives and challenges of the region. She has also authored other notable works such as More Bad Time Tales, Divine Legacy: Dagars & Dhrupad, Meer, Views: Yours and Mine and more.
Humra Quraishi’s farewell prayers are scheduled for January 17, at 10:00 am at Anjuman Baghiya in Gurgaon.
“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Humra Quraishi. Your presence at the farewell prayers would mean a great deal to us as we come together to remember her kindness, love, and enduring legacy," her daughter Sarah, son Mustafa and daughter-in-law Mansi and grandchildren Ali, Hasan Amna said in a statement.
Remembering Quraishi's fearless reporting and advocacy for the marginalised, activist Shabnam Hashmi told Times Now, "Humra’s passing is a loss not only to her family but to the world of journalism and social justice."
Veteran journalist Yusuf Jameel spoke about Quraishi's professional integrity as he remembered her coverage of Kashmir.
Quraishi has authored anthologies such as Chasing the Good Life: On Being Single and Of Mothers and Others.
Her literary collaboration with the late writer Kushwant Singh also produced some fine works such as The Good, the Bad and the Ridiculous: Profiles and Absolute Khushwant.