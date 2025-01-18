4 Gujarat cops suspended over foreign visits

AHMEDABAD: Four Gujarat police officials have been suspended for embarking on a foreign trip without obtaining the requisite permission from their superiors.

The suspension order was issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay. The officers facing disciplinary action include a Head Constable and three Constables. The decision highlights a growing emphasis on adherence to protocol within the state’s police .

“Nine other officials who undertook a domestic tour outside Gujarat without securing prior permission from their seniors are now under inquiry,” DGP Vikas Sahay told the media.