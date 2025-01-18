4 Gujarat cops suspended over foreign visits

AHMEDABAD: Four Gujarat police officials have been suspended for embarking on a foreign trip without obtaining the requisite permission from their superiors.
The suspension order was issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay. The officers facing disciplinary action include a Head Constable and three Constables. The decision highlights a growing emphasis on adherence to protocol within the state’s police .
“Nine other officials who undertook a domestic tour outside Gujarat without securing prior permission from their seniors are now under inquiry,” DGP Vikas Sahay told the media.
DIG Nirlipt Rai is leading the inquiry into the actions of the 13 police personnel under scanner. Notably, all of these officials were facing a separate probe regarding disproportionate assets. The ongoing inquiry now adds further scrutiny.
During the ongoing inquiry, DIG Rai discovered that the officials had undertaken a foreign trip without obtaining approval from their seniors. Upon return, they failed to provide any explanation to the top brass, prompting their suspension. This lack of accountability has raised concerns.