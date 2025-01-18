Court charges accused in RG Kar rape-murder case, sentence Monday; Roy claims he's being framed

Sealdah Court has framed charges under BNS Sections 64, 66, and 103/1 against the accused in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

The accused is alleged to have entered the seminar room of the hospital, where a lady doctor was resting, and assaulted and murdered her. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, and legal proceedings are underway. Further details are awaited as the case progresses.

The court will pronounce his sentence on Monday.

News agency ANI reported that during the hearing, Roy claimed to the judge, "I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS involved."

Further details are awaited