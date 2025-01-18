Allahabad HC judge Shekhar Yadav to skip seminar on Ram temple movement in Kumbh Mela

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR: Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Yadav, whose speech at a VHP event in December kicked up a controversy, has opted out of a seminar on the Ram temple movement in the Kumbh Mela area on January 22 where he was scheduled to deliver the keynote address, an organiser said on Saturday.

According to the organisers, Justice Yadav expressed his inability to attend the "Rashtriya Sangoshthi: Ram Mandir Aandolan aur Gorakshpeeth" seminar, saying January 22 is a working day.

Seminar convener Shashi Prakash Singh said, "Some members of the organising committee had taken consent from Justice Shekhar Yadav to attend this programme. However, since the seminar is a working day, he has expressed his inability to attend it and has informed the organising committee about it."

Singh said the seminar is being held to mark the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya temple.

Senior RSS pracharak Ashok Bery and senior VHP leader Bade Dinesh Ji Singh are also scheduled to address the seminar.