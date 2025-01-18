BJP decides to go all out on one-nation-one-poll plan

NEW DELHI: Signalling its resolve to roll out the ‘one nation, one election’ plan, the BJP has constituted a high-powered committee chaired by Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to shape public opinion and align its own state and local body governments with the importance of the idea. BJP leaders Sunil Bansal, Om Prakash Dhankhar, Surendra Nagar, Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa and Anil Antony are the other members of the panel.
The six-member team will plan the outreach programmes and campaigns in this regard even as a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the matter, chaired by BJP leader P P Chaudhary, is deliberating the issue.
In March last year, a panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind proposed the idea of holding state and general elections simultaneously in its 18,626-page report.
An introductory meeting of the Chauhan-led committee has already been held, and a detailed meeting will take place in the coming days, where the complete roadmap for the plan will be chalked out, sources told this newspaper. The committee may also be expanded, they added.
According to a BJP functionary, the plan is to draw a strategy to bring on board every stake holder as the party is confident of getting past the hurdles for passing the necessary constitutional amendments.
The BJP wants to have a synchronised approach from its leaders, office-bearers, legislators, and local body representatives to “constantly and comprehensively” address the topic in public forums.
The party also intends to engage Bar Associations, Chambers of Commerce, women’s self-help groups and various student organisations in the campaign.
