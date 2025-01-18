Cancer of terrorism now consuming Pakistan's body politic, says EAM Jaishankar

MUMBAI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar spoke about India's relationship with its neighbourhood countries and noted that ties with Pakistan remain an exception due to Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism. He also highlighted India's help towards Sri Lanka and how the country's ties stand with Myanmar and Afghanistan. EAM Jaishankar made the remarks during the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture on Saturday.

Speaking about the challenges faced in India's neighbourhood, Jaishankar said, "India's challenge has been to rebuild a neighbourhood in the aftermath of the partition. It is now doing so through a generous and non-reciprocal approach, funding and supporting energy, rail and road connectivity, expanding trade and investment and intensifying exchanges and contacts".

Citing examples from recent history, Jaishankar said, "In times of crisis, be it the pandemic or the economic meltdown, India has actually served as an insurance for its smaller neighbours. Sri Lanka discovered that in 2023 when India put together a package of more than USD 4 billion even while the rest of the world didn't. It is also a reality that political developments may throw up complex situations as we are currently witnessing in Bangladesh. The very purpose of closer cooperation and contacts is actually to address such contingencies at the end of the day. It is the mutuality of interest that should be counted upon to prevail".

Speaking about Pakistan, Jaishankar remarked, "Pakistan remains the exception in our neighbourhood in view of its support for cross-border terrorism, and that cancer is now consuming its own body politic".