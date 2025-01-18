Centre has given us a proposal, we are examining it, say protesting farmers

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leaders protesting at the Khanauri border said that a team from the Union government had given them a proposal on Saturday which they are examining.

It is learnt that a high-level Union government team headed by Indian Forest Service officer Priya Ranjan, who is Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, visited the Khanauri border and met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal whose fast-unto-death entered the 54th day. Ranjan said they are concerned about Dallewal's health and had come to inquire about his condition.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said the officials from the Centre met Dallewal who told them to talk to the leaders of both farmers' unions -- the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

The leaders of both unions held a two-hour-long meeting with the Union government officials over the farmers' demands. Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotala came out of the meeting and said the officials have given them a proposal. "Leaders of both the forums will discuss it and then get back shortly," he added.

Earlier in the day, the second meeting between leaders of the SKM, the umbrella body of farmers unions which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers protest, SKM (Non-Political) and KMM to forge unity among them once again remained inconclusive.