Congress to reclaim historic properties, including bungalow 7 at Jantar Mantar Road

NEW DELHI: The Congress party is set to launch "systematic" and "serious" efforts to reclaim properties belonging to the party prior to its 1969 split, including its erstwhile headquarters at 7 Jantar Mantar Road.

The property, currently serving as the Delhi office of Janata Dal (United), holds significant historical value, having once been the hub of Congress operations in independent India.

Referring to a recent Supreme Court judgment, Congress General Secretary (Communication) and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh emphasised that the verdict has paved the way for reclaiming these disputed properties.

“There are a large number of properties, including in Delhi, that belong to the pre-1969 Indian National Congress (INC) that were subject to legislation. There is now a Supreme Court judgment, which says that all the pre-1969 properties in which the Congress had operated from belong to the INC. So, 7 Jantar Mantar Road, according to the Supreme Court judgment, belongs to the Congress,” Ramesh stated.

He made these remarks during a press conference held at the newly inaugurated Congress headquarters, alongside AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken and Media Department Head Pawan Khera.