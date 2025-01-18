Construction of 'permanent' river embankment by Bangladesh along border raises alarm in Tripura

GUWAHATI: The construction of a 'permanent' river embankment by Bangladesh at zero point along the border with India has set alarm bells ringing in Tripura.
The construction is taking place between Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar and Tripura’s Unakoti districts.
River Manu flows between the districts and it is feared that the situation in Unakoti might be devastating during the next flood.
Officials in Tripura said Bangladesh did not inform India before getting ahead with the work.
The construction is being seen as a one against the spirit of the Indo-Bangla Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Peace which does not allow any permanent construction on 150 yards from the zero point.
Accompanied by senior officials, Unakoti District Magistrate Dilip Kumar Chakma inspected the site on Friday.
“They (Bangladesh) are building an embankment for protection from floods. We visited the border area to take stock of it. We thought they have substantially raised the height of their old embankment,” Chakma told media.
“We will be required to strengthen our existing embankment as water will flow towards us more now. The matter has to be dealt with at a higher level,” he further stated.
According to the DM, the Indian embankment is located around 350 yards from the zero point.
“We have no idea about the length of the embankment, roughly around 1 km of it is visible. Work is still in progress. We learnt that they are preparing to make it pucca. I feel India should take necessary steps,” he added.
It was learnt that the state government would take up the matter with the Centre after receiving a report from the DM.
The matter was first brought to the notice of the state government by local Congress legislator Birajit Sinha.
“I noticed the construction during a recent visit to the border and brought it to the government’s attention in the Assembly. The government had no idea. I insisted on immediate measures. The Chief Minister said necessary steps would be taken in consultations with the central government,” Sinha told TNIE on Saturday.
"Bangladesh raised the embankment’s height to a great extent, the floods would leave a trail of devastation in Unakoti, particularly the Kailasahar town," he added.
“Our embankment has a low elevation. It is very old and weakened. It requires repairs urgently. Last year, the water of River Manu entered the Kailasahar town through a rusty sluice gate and wreaked havoc,” Sinha also said.