Construction of 'permanent' river embankment by Bangladesh along border raises alarm in Tripura

GUWAHATI: The construction of a 'permanent' river embankment by Bangladesh at zero point along the border with India has set alarm bells ringing in Tripura.

The construction is taking place between Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar and Tripura’s Unakoti districts.

River Manu flows between the districts and it is feared that the situation in Unakoti might be devastating during the next flood.

Officials in Tripura said Bangladesh did not inform India before getting ahead with the work.