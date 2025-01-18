Cryptocurrency scam: Blockara Company swindles Rs 300 crore from 8000 investors

AHMEDABAD: A massive scam has been uncovered in Rajkot City in Gujarat as the Blockara company is accused of duping over 8,000 individuals in the state.

The company swindled an estimated amount of Rs 300 crore allegedly promising high returns from cryptocurrency investments.

Authorities are now investigating the fraudulent operations, which have left many investors devastated, questioning the legitimacy of crypto ventures.

On January 18, Multani Mosin Rasidbhai, a victim of the Blockara company scam, filed an application at the Rajkot City Police Commissioner's Office.