Govt revises rice price by 20% in 10 days; to benefit ethanol producers, states

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Friday reduced the price of rice supplied from its buffer stock to grain-based ethanol producers by a significant 20 per cent, within 10 days after it was fixed at Rs 2,800 per quintal.

The new price, set at Rs 2,250 per quintal, will bring a major relief to the ethanol-producing industry.

The price drop also applies to state governments and state-owned corporations that want to buy rice directly from the Food Corporation of India without participating in an e-auction.