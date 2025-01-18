India’s first undersea tunnel project marks new era in high-speed rail corridor

NEW DELHI: India is set to achieve a significant milestone in infrastructure development with its first-ever undersea tunnel, which will be part of the high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The 7-kilometre-long undersea tunnel, designed to facilitate bullet trains running at speeds of 250 km/h, will feature two parallel tracks, marking a leap forward in transportation technology.

The tunnel is part of 21 kilometres of tunnelling work for the ambitious project, which also includes other sections being excavated using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

Speaking to reporters on Saturday after inspecting construction sites in Mumbai, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "All high-quality safety norms have been adopted in the construction of this India's first carefully designed undersea tunnel project."

The minister highlighted that the bullet train project is a significant step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "affordable and fast transportation."