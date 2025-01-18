India’s first undersea tunnel to revolutionise high-speed rail travel

NEW DELHI: India is set to achieve a significant milestone in infrastructure development with its first-ever undersea tunnel, which will be part of the high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
The 7-kilometre-long undersea tunnel, designed to facilitate bullet trains running at speeds of 250 km/h, will feature two parallel tracks, marking a leap forward in transportation technology.
The tunnel is part of 21 kilometres of tunnelling work for the ambitious project, which also includes other sections being excavated using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).
Speaking to reporters on Saturday after inspecting construction sites in Mumbai, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "All high-quality safety norms have been adopted in the construction of this India's first carefully designed undersea tunnel project."
The minister highlighted that the bullet train project is a significant step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "affordable and fast transportation."
The high-speed corridor will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just 2.5 hours, enhancing economic integration and urban development in the regions it connects.
As part of the project’s progress, the successful completion of the 394-metre-long ADIT tunnel has enabled further excavation work. The ADIT tunnel, designed for construction access and emergency evacuation, reflects the project’s emphasis on safety and efficiency.
Mr Vaishnaw also noted the broader developments under the project, including bridges being built across rivers along the route. He added, "The works of the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad are in high progress."
Highlighting the economic and urban benefits, the minister remarked, "The bullet train project is rapidly integrating the economy of cities through which the bullet trains would run on the high-speed corridor, covering the distance in 2.5 hours."
He further asserted, "The project will give a new pace to urban development throughout the areas adjoining the corridor."
This monumental infrastructure initiative stands as a testament to India’s growing technological and economic ambitions, setting a new benchmark for transportation innovation in the country.