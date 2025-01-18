Indira Bhavan: Monument to Congress' 140-year legacy

NEW DELHI: The Congress Party's newly inaugurated headquarters, ‘Indira Bhavan’, located on Kotla Road, stands as a testament to its 140-year-long history and legacy.

The five-storey structure, built at a cost of approximately Rs 225 crore, narrates the journey of the party through its rooms, halls, and galleries adorned with around 270 photographs, quotes from prominent leaders, and artworks.

From the freedom movement’s Bharat Chhodo Andolan (Quit India Movement) to the recent Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra undertaken by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the headquarters encapsulates the essence of Congress’ contribution to Indian politics.

Designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, the state-of-the-art, energy-efficient building reflects the party's democratic and inclusive ideals.

At the reception, visitors are greeted by words like ‘democracy’, ‘nationalism’, ‘secularism’, ‘inclusive growth’, and ‘justice’, embossed on its walls. The reception also features pictures of the Congress’ first president, W.C. Bonnerjee, and its current chief, Mallikarjun Kharge.

A quote by B.R. Ambedkar prominently welcomes visitors: “So long as you do not achieve social justice, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”