Indira Bhavan: Monument to Congress' 140-year legacy
NEW DELHI: The Congress Party's newly inaugurated headquarters, ‘Indira Bhavan’, located on Kotla Road, stands as a testament to its 140-year-long history and legacy.
The five-storey structure, built at a cost of approximately Rs 225 crore, narrates the journey of the party through its rooms, halls, and galleries adorned with around 270 photographs, quotes from prominent leaders, and artworks.
From the freedom movement’s Bharat Chhodo Andolan (Quit India Movement) to the recent Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra undertaken by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the headquarters encapsulates the essence of Congress’ contribution to Indian politics.
Designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, the state-of-the-art, energy-efficient building reflects the party's democratic and inclusive ideals.
At the reception, visitors are greeted by words like ‘democracy’, ‘nationalism’, ‘secularism’, ‘inclusive growth’, and ‘justice’, embossed on its walls. The reception also features pictures of the Congress’ first president, W.C. Bonnerjee, and its current chief, Mallikarjun Kharge.
A quote by B.R. Ambedkar prominently welcomes visitors: “So long as you do not achieve social justice, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”
Each floor of the building is dedicated to a specific era of Congress’ history, tracing its role in the freedom struggle and beyond. Congress Treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken stated, “Gandhiji made an attempt to contain art within social and political discussions in Congress.” He added that the building symbolises the heritage and democratic principles of the party.
The cafeteria houses paintings by Nand Lal Bose, created at Mahatma Gandhi’s request during the Haripura Session of 1938 under the presidency of Subhas Chandra Bose. Gandhi envisioned the session as a reflection of India’s cultural heritage and the spirit of the freedom struggle.
The building also includes a library named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and a 276-seat auditorium. Maken shared that the party received the land for its headquarters in November 2007, with the foundation stone laid in 2009.
After 15 years, the Congress now has a permanent headquarters, moving from its temporary office at 24, Akbar Road, which it occupied for 47 years.
Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the grand office on 15 January. “The objective of Indira Bhavan was to create a space, which is a symbol of heritage and values of the party as well. This Bhavan symbolises the aspiration of the country having the largest young population. The design of the property reflects the glorious history and democratic principles of the party,” remarked a Congress leader.