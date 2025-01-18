Indore wins 'cleanest city' title seven times; MoHUA introduces special category for top cities in Swachh Survekshan

NEW DELHI: Given the supremacy of cities like Indore, which has held the title of the cleanest city for the last seven years in a row, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday introduced a separate category for the annual Swachh Survekshan Awards—‘Super Swachh League’. The cities that have claimed the title will now compete with each other in the newly launched category. The aim is to encourage other cities to make efforts to achieve the coveted recognition.

Speaking at the launch of the new toolkit for Swachh Survekshan, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, announced the introduction of the League.

“To acknowledge the exceptional performance of cities in Swachh Survekshan, we are introducing the ‘Super Swachh League’, a competition among the cleanest cities. This reflects our shared commitment to cleanliness, and our continuous innovation ensures that the Swachh Bharat Mission remains a global success even after 10 years. Our focus is on improving quality year after year, with simplified evaluation parameters that ensure clearer data from Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and maintain full transparency. This approach strengthens the mission’s reputation and drives ongoing progress in urban cleanliness,” said the minister.