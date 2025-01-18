Market accessibility, profitability increase as Gujarat farmers trade Rs 10,000 crores in produce through eNAM

AHMEDABAD: In a successful attempt to improve market accessibility for farmers, Gujarat witnessed agricultural produce worth over ₹10,000 crores being traded through the National Agriculture Market (eNAM) platform. Launched by the Central Government in 2016, eNAM aims to revolutionise India's farming sector by empowering farmers to sell their produce online, secure better prices, and enhance their income.

This initiative has been a game-changer in Gujarat, where over 8 lakh farmers are now connected to the eNAM platform. The state has also integrated 144 mandis, providing a seamless trading experience, where farmers can easily access nearby eNAM mandis while traders bid online from anywhere in the country.

This digital transformation underscores Gujarat’s leadership in modernising agriculture and improving market accessibility for farmers across the state.

Gujarat has set a new benchmark in digital agriculture, with over 2.64 crore quintals of agricultural produce, worth Rs 10,535.91 crore, sold through the eNAM platform.

By leveraging the power of eNAM, Gujarat is not only enhancing farmer incomes but also driving a nationwide digital transformation in agriculture, positioning the state at the forefront of India's agricultural revolution.

Parbat, a seller from the Una Market Committee, has been using the eNAM platform to sell groundnuts for the past year, and he’s seen a significant improvement in the selling process.

"The process is much faster, and we receive excellent prices," he says. "On average, we earn Rs 200 - 500 more per sale compared to local markets, significantly increasing our income." He estimates that his income has grown by 5-7 per cent thanks to eNAM.

Parbatbhai also highlights the convenience eNAM offers to farmers, particularly in payment processing. "Payments are directly deposited into our accounts, and the sales process is quick and seamless," he notes.

Reflecting on the broader impact, he adds, "The Central Government has made selling simpler and more profitable for farmers across the country through eNAM. We are deeply grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel for this revolutionary step."

Agriculture remains the backbone of India’s economy, and technological advancements are reshaping the sector. As of December 31, 2024, Gujarat has connected 8,87,420 individuals to the eNAM platform, including 8,69,807 farmers, 10,181 traders, 7,170 commission agents, and 262 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

By providing real-time market prices and direct trading opportunities, eNAM bridges the gap between rural producers and national markets.

Through this initiative, Gujarat is not only empowering farmers financially but also spearheading India’s digital agriculture transformation, strengthening its role in progressive agricultural policies.