Marwari stallion priced at Rs 21 crore at Ghora-mandi in Muktsar's Maghi Mela, 600 horses sold
CHANDIGARH: An attraction for all equestrian enthusiasts and breeders, David, a 42-month-old horse, is one of the tallest stallions and a direct descendant of the Raj Hans stallion, which was owned by former Deputy Chief Minister and ex-president of Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal. This Marwari horse, which was on display, has an asking price of Rs 21 crore at the recently concluded "Ghora-Mandi" at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar. Approximately 3,000 horses and mares participated in the event, and about 600 were sold.
Not only David, but another horse, Bilawal, a 69-inch-tall white stallion of the Nukra breed, also attracted attention. Its owner, Jaspal Singh from Tarkhanwala village in Muktsar, is asking for a price in crores. Another horse, a 66-inch-tall mare named Noori, is being offered by its owner, Gurmel Singh Patwar, with an asking price in lakhs.
Speaking to this newspaper, Vikramjit Singh Brar, manager of Sanjam Stud Farm at Badal village, which owns David, said they have twenty horses and specialize in breeding. At the recently concluded Horse Mandi, they brought two horses: David, a 72-inch, 42-month-old stallion, and King Earth, a 20-month-old Marwari breed horse. "We will not sell David below this price," Brar stated. He added that King Earth's father, Big Jasper, was sold last year for a few crores to a buyer from Pune. "We charge Rs 1.25 lakh for each mating with David, as many breeders approach us for mating with his horse. When David was born, his value was around Rs 1 crore.
Brar explained that breeders from Pune, Mumbai, Gujarat, and other regions come to Punjab to buy horses from breeders in Muktsar, Bathinda, Moga, Amritsar, Morinda, and other parts of the state. The price of a stallion depends on factors such as height, breeding, upkeep, and appearance. He added, "The diet of the horse is 4 to 5 kg per day."
Jagat Pal Singh Brar, owner of Virasat Stud Farm at Chaksherewala village, Muktsar, who has ten horses, said that there are only two top livestock fairs in the country: one at Pushkar in Rajasthan and the other at Muktsar. "Breeders and others who want to buy horses come from Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states, besides Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other places. This time, I displayed two of my stallions, both four years old: Prithvi Raj and Damdar," he said. He added that there are 70 to 80 breeders in Punjab and explained that the Nukra breed originates from Punjab, while the Marwari breed comes from Rajasthan.
Sukhpal Singh Bhati, partner in the firm responsible for organizing the fair, said that this year, around 2,800 to 3,000 horses and mares were brought to the fair by stud farm owners from across the country, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Of these, approximately 600 horses were sold. "Foals (two months to one year old) are sold for about Rs 50,000, and the average price of normal horses is between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 3.50 lakh. The price depends on factors like height, legs, chest, color, teeth, trot, and body size," he said. Buyers came from across the country.
Singh's company, which charges a 4 percent commission on any sale, further explained that most stud farm owners display their horses and mares at the fair for show, rather than to sell them. Horses are often sold later on, after the fair ends.
An officer from the animal husbandry department, speaking on the condition of anonymity, explained that foals, colts, and fillies (one to three years old) are generally sold. White-colored horses of the Nukra breed are used for marriage functions, while Marwari horses are used for breeding. Other horses are used in polo and games like pegging. "Most deals are done discreetly to avoid the 4 percent commission, and the actual price of the horse is never disclosed," he added.