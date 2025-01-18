Meghalaya has more schools than needed, reveals study

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya has more schools than needed, a departmental study revealed. The state has 14,582 schools against a population of 29,66,889 (Census 2011).

For comparison, Manipur, with a population of 25,70,390, has only 4,617 schools while Tripura (population 36,73,917) has only 4,929 schools.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh, which has a more challenging terrain than Meghalaya, has 17,826 schools, serving a population of 68.64 lakh.