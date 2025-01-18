SRINAGAR: A devastated father Mohammad Aslam is grappling with unimaginable grief. Within a week, he has lost five children including three sons and two daughters besides his maternal uncle and aunt to a mysterious illness in the remote Budhal village in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. His only surviving daughter is critical and battling for her life in a Jammu hospital.

On Friday morning, Aslam lost his aunt Jatti Begum, 60, to a mysterious illness. With Begum’s death, the death toll due to mysterious illness has risen to 16 which includes 4 adults and 12 children.

It is the seventh mysterious deaths in Aslam’s family since January 9 this year. His maternal uncle Mohammad Yousuf, 63, died of a mysterious illness on Thursday. The deaths have left Aslam heartbroken.

“My world has been destroyed in a week. I have lost five children including three sons and two daughters. And now my only surviving daughter Yasmin Kounsar (15) is battling for life at SMGS hospital in Jammu,” Aslam said.

“We don’t know whether she will survive or not. We pray to the Almighty to save her life,” he said. Doctors have termed Yasmin’s condition as critical.

The deaths started on December 7, 2024. On December 7, Mohammad Fazal and his four children died of the strange illness in the Budhal village. They had fallen ill after taking a community meal.