Nishant Kumar makes first public appeal for father's re-election, sparks political speculation in Bihar

Reacting to Nishant's statement, RJD leader and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav said, "It's a good thing if a youth comes forward and takes part in active politics." He, however, claimed that Nishant doesn't understand the state's politics or the ground reality.

Tej Pratap's criticism comes amid growing political rhetoric between RJD and JD(U) as both parties prepare for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

JD(U)'s major ally, the BJP, however, hailed Nishant's remarks and said that Nitish has ruled the state for more than two decades because of his work. BJP spokesperson Prabhakar Mishra said, "The work CM Nitish has done for Bihar is unparalleled."

Though Nishant has been spotted with his father on many occasions, he has made a political statement for the first time, hinting at his possible entry into active politics.

Nitish has never been in favour of 'bhai-bhatijawaad' in politics (dynastic politics).