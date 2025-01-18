Nishant Kumar makes first public appeal for father's re-election, sparks political speculation in Bihar

PATNA: Bihar's political temperature heated up after Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, made his first public appeal, urging people to vote for his father in the state assembly elections due later this year. Nishant, an engineering graduate, made his political debut as he has largely maintained a politically inactive profile.
Nishant asked people to vote for Nitish Kumar, as the latter has done tremendous work for the state's development. "Ho sake to pitaji ko, unki party ko aap sab janta vote karen, fir se layen (If possible, vote for my father, his party, and give him a chance once again)," Nishant said.
Nishant made this statement during his visit to Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district to pay floral tributes to his grandfather, Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh 'Vaidya', a freedom fighter and a noted practitioner of Ayurveda in his time. He accompanied his father, CM Nitish Kumar, on the occasion.
Nishant's appeal to vote for Nitish Kumar has created a flutter in the state's political circles. Speculation is rife that Nishant may be given some responsibility in JD(U) before the assembly elections, which are due in October-November this year.
Nishant asked for votes in favour of Nitish or his party for the tremendous work done during his tenure as CM. "Unhone kafi achha kaam kiya hai (He has done excellent work)," Nishant reminded people of his father's contribution to the development of the state.
He, however, parried questions about his entry into active politics but admitted that he has made a public appeal for the first time in the election year. He also wished the people of the state and the country on the occasion of New Year.
Reacting to Nishant's statement, RJD leader and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav said, "It's a good thing if a youth comes forward and takes part in active politics." He, however, claimed that Nishant doesn't understand the state's politics or the ground reality.
Tej Pratap's criticism comes amid growing political rhetoric between RJD and JD(U) as both parties prepare for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
JD(U)'s major ally, the BJP, however, hailed Nishant's remarks and said that Nitish has ruled the state for more than two decades because of his work. BJP spokesperson Prabhakar Mishra said, "The work CM Nitish has done for Bihar is unparalleled."
Though Nishant has been spotted with his father on many occasions, he has made a political statement for the first time, hinting at his possible entry into active politics.
Nitish has never been in favour of 'bhai-bhatijawaad' in politics (dynastic politics).