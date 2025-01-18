NSEFI accuses Rajasthan MLA Ravindra Singh of obstructing renewable energy projects, demands PM's intervention

JAIPUR: In a curious turn of events, the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) has raised concerns over alleged misconduct by Ravindra Singh Bhati, the Independent MLA from Shiv in Barmer.
The Federation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, accusing Bhati of obstructing renewable energy projects, which have resulted in a halt to investments worth Rs 8,500 crore.
According to the NSEFI, Bhati has threatened project employees and attempted to extort money. They warned that if these issues persist, investors might shift their focus to other states, potentially undermining Rajasthan’s position as a leader in renewable energy.
The controversy coincides with the three-day India Solar Expo in Jaipur, inaugurated on Friday by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The event, featuring over 200 solar component manufacturers from India and abroad and attracting over 10,000 business representatives, highlights Rajasthan’s leadership in renewable energy production.
Rajasthan has emerged as India’s top state for renewable energy generation due to its vast potential for solar and wind energy. The sector has significantly boosted the state's revenue, making it an attractive destination for large-scale investments. However, the allegations against Bhati have raised alarm among industry stakeholders.
In response, MLA Bhati denied the accusations, stating he was advocating for farmers’ rights. "I have not obstructed any project. I am fighting for the rights of farmers in my constituency.
Farmers are demanding double compensation from DLC rates. Injustice is being done in the name of development. The farmers of this area are united, and I am only amplifying their voice," Bhati asserted.
The conflict originates from long-standing grievances of farmers in around a dozen villages in the Shiv area. For 70 days, the farmers have been protesting against inadequate compensation for high-tension power line towers. Dissatisfied with the offered Rs 50,000 per tower, they have halted project work and demanded fair compensation.
The renewable energy project under NSEFI's initiative has come to a standstill due to these protests. By escalating the issue to the Prime Minister's level, NSEFI aims to resolve the matter. However, tensions remain high in western Rajasthan as the Federation and Bhati present opposing narratives.