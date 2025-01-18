NSEFI accuses Rajasthan MLA Ravindra Singh of obstructing renewable energy projects, demands PM's intervention

JAIPUR: In a curious turn of events, the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) has raised concerns over alleged misconduct by Ravindra Singh Bhati, the Independent MLA from Shiv in Barmer.

The Federation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, accusing Bhati of obstructing renewable energy projects, which have resulted in a halt to investments worth Rs 8,500 crore.

According to the NSEFI, Bhati has threatened project employees and attempted to extort money. They warned that if these issues persist, investors might shift their focus to other states, potentially undermining Rajasthan’s position as a leader in renewable energy.

The controversy coincides with the three-day India Solar Expo in Jaipur, inaugurated on Friday by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The event, featuring over 200 solar component manufacturers from India and abroad and attracting over 10,000 business representatives, highlights Rajasthan’s leadership in renewable energy production.