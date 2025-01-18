Over 1000 women ascetics to receive 'diksha' during Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Besides the rare celestial alignment leading to ‘Pushya Nakshatra’ after 144 years, the ongoing Mahakumbh is all set to be historical in many other ways.

Deemed to be the biggest religious congregation of humanity, the event will witness the women power in the spiritual realm at play.

The 13 Akharas (Hindu monastic orders) are gearing up to hoist the flag of Sanatan tradition yet again by inducting a new generation of women ascetics through ‘Diksha’ during the upcoming Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

The Snan would take place under the rare and pious Pushya Nakshtra.