Severe snowfall covers high peaks, harsh winter disrupts life in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has been experiencing a harsh winter over the past 36 hours, with heavy snowfall affecting the region significantly. From late Wednesday night until Thursday evening, snowfall persisted across all four dhams and high peaks, while lower areas witnessed continuous rainfall.
The Badri-Kedar highway remains closed due to the adverse weather conditions. Additionally, the Kailash Mansarovar route has been impacted, as the water of the Kali River in Gunji, located in the Pithoragarh district, has frozen, recording a chilling temperature of -30 degrees Celsius.
Areas including Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Valley of Flowers, Rudranath, Auli, Gorson, besides the Niti and Mana valleys have experienced significant snow cover. According to district disaster management sources, snowfall and frost beyond the TV tower on the road to Auli have halted the movement of small vehicles.
Heavy snowfall in the Harsil Valley and higher altitudes led to the closure of Gangotri highway for eight hours from Sukki to Gangotri. However, access remains restricted beyond Harsil towards Gangotri dham. The precipitation has also severely affected electricity supply from Gangnani to Gangotri dham.
Significant snowfall has also occurred at Kedarnath dham, resulting in upto two feet of snow accumulation in the area. Speaking to the newspaper, Deepak Dimri, the in-charge of the Auli chair lift, revealed that the tourist influx leading up to the New Year was quite robust, with an average of 1,000 visitors using the chair lift each day. However, he noted a decline in numbers following the holiday season. Despite this downturn, Dimri highlighted that the region continues to attract around 500 tourists daily.
Dimri attributed the ongoing interest in Auli to the heavy snowfall, which has created a picturesque winter wonderland for visitors.
While the post-New Year slump is evident, the steady flow of tourists reflects the destination’s enduring appeal.