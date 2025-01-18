Severe snowfall covers high peaks, harsh winter disrupts life in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has been experiencing a harsh winter over the past 36 hours, with heavy snowfall affecting the region significantly. From late Wednesday night until Thursday evening, snowfall persisted across all four dhams and high peaks, while lower areas witnessed continuous rainfall.

The Badri-Kedar highway remains closed due to the adverse weather conditions. Additionally, the Kailash Mansarovar route has been impacted, as the water of the Kali River in Gunji, located in the Pithoragarh district, has frozen, recording a chilling temperature of -30 degrees Celsius.

Areas including Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Valley of Flowers, Rudranath, Auli, Gorson, besides the Niti and Mana valleys have experienced significant snow cover. According to district disaster management sources, snowfall and frost beyond the TV tower on the road to Auli have halted the movement of small vehicles.