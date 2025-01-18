Srinagar Diary | 2024 driest year in J&K in past 50 years

In 2024, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed unprecedented rainfall deficit making it the driest year of the region in the past 50-years. The statistics suggest the Union Territory received 870.9 mm rainfall in 2024 compared to the normal annual average of 1,232.3 mm, causing 29% deficit rainfall. It was for the fifth consecutive year that J&K recorded below normal rainfall, showing an alarming pattern. “In 2023, the UT recorded 1,146.6 mm rainfall (7% deficit), 2022 witnessed 1,040.4 mm rainfall (16% deficit), 2021 saw 892.5 mm rainfall (28% deficit) and 2020 recorded 982.2 mm rainfall (20% deficit),” data revealed.
With jeweller’s arrest, cops bust fake gold scam
Police have busted a fake gold scam in Srinagar by arresting a jeweller involved in the sale of counterfeit gold ornaments. A police official said they received a complaint on January 1 where the plaintiff purchased gold ornaments from one Mehraj Din Qazi which turned out to be fake. The police launched a probe and arrested the accused and seized fake jewellery. “During questioning, the accused admitted to deceiving customers by embossing fake hallmarks on gold-like ornaments,” police said, adding, the accused made home deliveries of counterfeit items to various areas in Srinagar.
Srinagar smart city projects in ACB radar
The much-hyped developmental initiative, ‘Srinagar Smart City Project’, has come under scrutiny after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered corruption cases against two senior officials for misappropriation and use of substandard material. Chief Financial Officer Sajid Yousef Bhat and Executive Engineer Zahoor Ahmad Dar of Srinagar Smart city project have been arrested in disproportionate assets cases. Both officials are leading a lavish and luxurious life having multiple assets worth crores. The ACB probe has revealed that both officers had amassed assets disproportionate to their lawful sources of income.
