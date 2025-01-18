Srinagar Diary | 2024 driest year in J&K in past 50 years

In 2024, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed unprecedented rainfall deficit making it the driest year of the region in the past 50-years. The statistics suggest the Union Territory received 870.9 mm rainfall in 2024 compared to the normal annual average of 1,232.3 mm, causing 29% deficit rainfall. It was for the fifth consecutive year that J&K recorded below normal rainfall, showing an alarming pattern. “In 2023, the UT recorded 1,146.6 mm rainfall (7% deficit), 2022 witnessed 1,040.4 mm rainfall (16% deficit), 2021 saw 892.5 mm rainfall (28% deficit) and 2020 recorded 982.2 mm rainfall (20% deficit),” data revealed.

With jeweller’s arrest, cops bust fake gold scam

Police have busted a fake gold scam in Srinagar by arresting a jeweller involved in the sale of counterfeit gold ornaments. A police official said they received a complaint on January 1 where the plaintiff purchased gold ornaments from one Mehraj Din Qazi which turned out to be fake. The police launched a probe and arrested the accused and seized fake jewellery. “During questioning, the accused admitted to deceiving customers by embossing fake hallmarks on gold-like ornaments,” police said, adding, the accused made home deliveries of counterfeit items to various areas in Srinagar.