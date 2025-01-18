Uttarakhand, Iceland collaborate to harness geothermal energy for carbon-neutral future
DEHRADUN: In a significant move towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2070, the Uttarakhand government has identified 40 geothermal sites across the state.
It has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iceland, a global leader in geothermal energy.
A government spokesperson stated, "A pact was inked on Friday with Iceland-based firm Verkis Consulting Engineers to trap geothermal power and generate electricity."
This initiative marks a crucial step in harnessing renewable energy resources in India.
The Uttarakhand government has signed a MoU with Iceland's Verkis Consulting Engineers for the 'Exploration and Development of Geothermal Energy in Uttarakhand'.
The signing took place at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Dr. Benedikt Hoskuldsson, the Ambassador of Iceland.
Chief Minister Dhami joined the event virtually, emphasising the significance of this partnership in promoting renewable energy initiatives in the state.
"This collaboration will pave the way for sustainable energy solutions in Uttarakhand," he stated.
Following the signing of the MoU, Chief Minister Dhami stated, "The Government of India has received clearance from three key ministries: the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and the Ministry of External Affairs."
He further mentioned that the Icelandic government will bear the costs associated with the feasibility study of geothermal energy in the state.
Chief Minister Dhami also stated that Verkis Consulting Engineers, a leading firm from Iceland with global expertise in geothermal energy, will play a crucial role in the development of geothermal projects in Uttarakhand.
He emphasised that the company's technical capabilities and extensive experience will significantly expedite these projects.
Uttarakhand's Energy Secretary, R. Meenakshi Sundaram, stated, "An assessment conducted by the Geological Survey of India and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun identified approximately 40 geothermal sites in Uttarakhand where geothermal energy can be harnessed."
On Saturday, an official from the Energy Department highlighted the potential of geothermal energy and stated, "Geothermal energy is a form of renewable energy that is generated from the heat stored beneath the Earth's surface."
This innovative energy source can be harnessed in various ways.
"This heat can be found in the form of steam or hot water, which can be used for various applications, including electricity generation, direct heating, and even in geothermal heat pumps for residential and commercial heating and cooling," it also stated.