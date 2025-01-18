Uttarakhand, Iceland collaborate to harness geothermal energy for carbon-neutral future

DEHRADUN: In a significant move towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2070, the Uttarakhand government has identified 40 geothermal sites across the state.

It has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iceland, a global leader in geothermal energy.

A government spokesperson stated, "A pact was inked on Friday with Iceland-based firm Verkis Consulting Engineers to trap geothermal power and generate electricity."

This initiative marks a crucial step in harnessing renewable energy resources in India.