Assam launches drive to seal illegal rat-hole mines

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has initiated a drive to shut down all rat-hole coal mines following a tragic incident on January 6 at a 300-ft-deep mine in the Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district.
Rescue teams recovered the bodies of four miners, while five others remain trapped, with little hope of survival.
The disaster was triggered by flooding, which could not be fully drained as the mine is linked to nearby water sources.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently stated that 220 rat-hole mines had been identified in the area. He directed the Mines and Minerals Department to close all such mines in consultation with central agencies.
Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar Jha confirmed that a massive operation is underway to seal the mines on the instructions of the Director General of Police. “We are restricting access, dismantling, and seizing equipment, though the process will take time due to logistical challenges,” Jha said.
Meanwhile, 13 illegal rat-hole mines were sealed in the Margherita area of Tinsukia district bordering Arunachal Pradesh. Authorities also arrested four workers and seized equipment, including an excavator. It was revealed that illegal miners had been using an abandoned Coal India Limited office and had secured electricity connections.
Rat-hole mining tragedies are a recurring issue in the Northeast, where high daily wages of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 attract impoverished workers despite the dangers.