Assam launches drive to seal illegal rat-hole mines

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has initiated a drive to shut down all rat-hole coal mines following a tragic incident on January 6 at a 300-ft-deep mine in the Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of four miners, while five others remain trapped, with little hope of survival.

The disaster was triggered by flooding, which could not be fully drained as the mine is linked to nearby water sources.