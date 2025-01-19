Nation

Assam Police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh appointed CRPF Director General

Senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar has been holding officiating charge of the force after the retirement of Anish Dayal Singh on December 31, 2024.
NEW DELHI: Assam Police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh has been appointed as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Singh is a 1991 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Singh's appointment as the CRPF DG till the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2027, the order dated January 18 said.

