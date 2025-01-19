BSF using thermal imaging cameras, patrol dogs, biometrics to keep strict vigil along Indo-Bangla borders

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has not only intensified 24x7 forward patrolling but is also using the latest technology, like hand-held thermal imaging systems along with trained dogs, to prevent infiltration from the neighbouring country, officials said on Sunday.

They said that the latest tech support to nab intruders is now with BSF’s 102 Battalion, which guards borders in West Bengal’s Basirhat, where a little less than half of the 33-kilometre border is fenced.

The border guarding force now has hand-held thermal imaging cameras to ensure no infiltration takes place even in the night time, when the visibility is very less, the officials said, adding that the camera systems allow ground troops to detect differences in temperature between “inanimate objects and enemy forces”.

These devices collect infrared radiation in the camera’s field of vision and use it to create an image, as they said the cameras “are especially useful during heavy fog as well as for night patrolling”.