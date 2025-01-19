Centre working out framework to assist states, UT in tackling cybercrime cases

NEW DELHI: The Centre is considering working out a new framework for handholding of the state and Union Territories (UTs) in dealing with ever-increasing incidents of cybercrimes, which are posing a threat from across the globe, and also in cyber forensics, officials said on Sunday.

They said, recently a high-level meeting was chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, which was attended by Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and senior officials from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), to discuss the issue.

During the deliberations at the meeting it was decided to develop a “central scheme or framework’ to assist states and UTs in enhancing their capabilities in tackling cases of cybercrimes, the officials said.

According to a senior official of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) the new framework “will be worked out in which there will be provisions for the states and UTs to seek assistance from the central agencies in combating different types of cybercrimes, building capacity, raising awareness, operationalising the 1930 helpline, and handling cyber forensics”.

The I4C has been tasked with formulating and implementing the scheme, he added.