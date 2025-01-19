Chhattisgarh to develop marine fossil park at 280-million-year-old site

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh district is poised to attract history enthusiasts and geologists with the discovery of a 280-million-year-old marine fossil site along the Hasdeo River. Inspired by the significant findings of marine strata containing fossils, the state government has announced plans to transform the site into a Marine Fossil Park.

The conspicuousness of this fossil site was first identified by structural geologist Professor S K Ghosh in 1954. Years later, in 2015, experts from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Paleo Sciences, Lucknow, confirmed the importance of the fossils found in this region.

Acknowledging its scientific value, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) designated the site as a National Geological Monument in 1982, recognising its exceptional contribution to understanding the Earth's ancient history, a state government spokesperson said to TNIE.