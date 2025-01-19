Chhattisgarh to develop marine fossil park at 280-million-year-old site

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh district is poised to attract history enthusiasts and geologists with the discovery of a 280-million-year-old marine fossil site along the Hasdeo River. Inspired by the significant findings of marine strata containing fossils, the state government has announced plans to transform the site into a Marine Fossil Park.
The conspicuousness of this fossil site was first identified by structural geologist Professor S K Ghosh in 1954. Years later, in 2015, experts from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Paleo Sciences, Lucknow, confirmed the importance of the fossils found in this region.
Acknowledging its scientific value, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) designated the site as a National Geological Monument in 1982, recognising its exceptional contribution to understanding the Earth's ancient history, a state government spokesperson said to TNIE.
“The Chhattisgarh government’s decision to develop this site into a Marine Fossil Park is expected to attract both tourists and scientists from around the world. The Park will serve as a biodiversity heritage site, offering a unique opportunity to explore the story of the Earth’s evolution and the ancient organisms that once lived here”, he added.
The notable park will be of glaring pride not only just for Chhattisgarh state but for the entire Asia, offering a rare glimpse into the Earth’s ancient marine life.
Researchers will have access to the valuable site for scientific studies, while visitors can explore opportunities to learn about the ancient exciting history of marine life. The findings of fossiliferous marine fauna suggest the massive expanse of salt water covering the earth surface in this part of the state.
The Chhattisgarh government, while emphasising the site as meaningful and crucial, is working closely with teams from the Geological Survey of India, Kolkata, and the Birbal Sahni Institute, Lucknow to assess the site’s potential.
Scientists are of the opinion that 280 million years ago, the region where the Hasdeo river is located was covered by a massive glacier.
As geological changes took place, this region became a part of the ‘Tethys Sea’, allowing marine life to enter. While these species eventually became extinct, their preserved fossils continue to provide valuable insights into the history of life on Earth.
The initiative by Chhattisgarh promises to bring the state onto the global map, showcasing the rich natural heritage of the region and offering future generations the occasion to understand the Earth's ancient past.