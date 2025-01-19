'Goons' involved in 'attack' on Kejriwal, claims AAP; fake narrative, says BJP

NEW DELHI: The AAP and the BJP indulged in a blame game on Sunday, with the former claiming that the "attackers" involved in an alleged assault on party supremo Arvind Kejriwal were "criminals" and the saffron party asserting that three Dalit men were injured after being hit by Kejriwal's vehicle and they are now being labelled as "goons".

A day after the alleged attack, Kejriwal said his life is dedicated to the country while complaining that Delhi has never witnessed such poll campaigning when a "murderous attack" was attempted on a former chief minister.

"This is their way of campaigning because they are badly losing (the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls)," the AAP national convenor said, targeting the BJP. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contests elections by "orchestrating deadly attacks, while I fight on the basis of work and people's welfare", he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Kejriwal's vehicle was attacked by "goons" of Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate in the February 5 polls from New Delhi, while he was campaigning in the constituency on Saturday.

Verma claimed at a press conference that three men belonging to the "Valmiki" community were injured after being hit by Kejriwal's vehicle, when they tried to ask him questions over jobs and issues related to the New Delhi constituency.